WATCH: Bundesliga’s Top 5 Saves of April 2019

From Borussia Dortmund’s Roman Burki to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 Saves in the Bundesliga from April 2019.

Everyone loves a good goal but there’s something wonderful about a great save too!

And, just to ensure the goalkeepers receive their fair share of love, here are the five best saves from the past month of Bundesliga action.

Bundesliga’s Top 5 Saves – April 2019

5) KEVIN TRAPP (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Having left Paris Saint-Germain on loan following the arrival of Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, Kevin Trapp’s arrival has coincided with Eintracht Frankfurt challenging for UEFA Champions League qualification.

While Frankfurt ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg, it could have been worse had Trapp not produced a fingertip save to keep out Wout Weghorst’s powerful snapshot despite being unsighted.

4) OLIVER BAUMANN (HOFFENHEIM)

Oliver Baumann

Less than four minutes were on the clock when Felix Klaus received possession, danced past an opponent and charged towards goal before unleashing a ferocious drive from all of 30 yards, only to see Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann tip it onto the bar at full stretch.

Baumann’s intervention proved crucial as Hoffenheim took the lead six minutes later, although Wolfsburg ultimately had to last laugh as they fought back for a 4-1 win.

3) JIRI PAVLENKA (WERDER BREMEN)

Bayern Munich have largely been relentless in their charge towards the Bundesliga title but they almost came undone against Werder Bremen before toiling to a narrow 1-0 win.

Match-winning saves are often under-appreciated 😞 So let’s hear it for @werderbremen_en‘s Jiří Pavlenka 👏 pic.twitter.com/YCCOFTuGcj — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 20, 2019

The form of Jiri Pavlenka was a factor in Bayern’s struggles with the Czech Republic international’s best save coming in the 26th minute when he instinctively stuck out his right foot to deny Serge Gnabry from point-blank range.

2) GREGOR KOBEL (AUGSBURG)

Gregor Kobel

Augsburg may have fallen to a 4-0 defeat to Hoffenheim but Gregor Kobel, curiously coming up against his parent club, certainly gave a decent account of himself.

In particular, his intervention in the 24th minute, when he raced from one post to the other with the goal gaping and got enough on a shot from the usually-deadly Andrej Kramaric to divert it onto the bar, would have done his chances of a recall for next season no harm.

1) ROMAN BURKI (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

When a goalkeeper makes not just one or two saves but three in a row, was there ever a doubt it would be the pick of the bunch?

With just three minutes to go, that is exactly what Roman Burki did as he blocked a bullet header from Anthony Ujah, parried the Mainz defender’s follow-up effort from a couple of yards out, before stopping a third attempt right on the goal-line to preserve a 2-1 win for Borussia Dortmund.