Japan’s Heisei era came to an end on April 30 and – coincidentally – the 30-year period has seen exactly 30 Japanese players feature in the Bundesliga.

Intriguingly enough, the only Japanese export to German football that did not fall under this timeframe was the original pioneer himself, with Yasuhiko Okudera having wrapped up a successful time with Cologne and Werder Bremen in 1986, three years before Emperor Akihito acceded to the throne.

End of an era – 30 Japanese Bundesliga players in 30 years

In alphabetical order, we look back at the 30 from the Land of the Rising Sun who have graced the Bundesliga in the past three decades.

TAKUMA ASANO

One of the six currently featuring in the Bundesliga, Asano is still officially an Arsenal player but has spent the last three seasons on loan in Germany – initially with Stuttgart and now with Hannover.

GENKI HARAGUCHI

A silky mover that offers plenty of industry down either flank, it should come as no surprise that Haraguchi has been a hit in the Bundesliga and is currently one of two Japanese at Hannover alongside Asano.

MAKOTO HASEBE

The elder statesman of the current brigade having plied his trade in the Bundesliga for over a decade now, Hasebe is a league winner with Wolfsburg and also has a DFB-Pokal medal with current club Eintracht Frankfurt.

From midfield general to defensive lynchpin… 🇯🇵 Makoto Hasebe has had quite the transformation… and is still GOING STRONG as @eintracht_eng look for a TOP-4⃣ finish in the @Bundesliga_EN!

HAJIME HOSOGAI

Having played for four different Bundesliga clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, Hosogai has recently been acquainting himself with Southeast Asian football fans after signing for Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

JUNICHI INAMOTO

The predecessor to Asano when he signed for Arsenal in 2001, Inamoto ended up playing all across Europe with his time in Germany coming with Eintracht Frankfurt from 2007 to 2009.

TAKASHI INUI

Initially making his way to Germany via the 2. Bundesliga when Bochum secured his services, it did not take long for Inui to make the step up as he joined Eintracht Frankfurt a season later and is now plying his trade in Spain with Real Betis.

TATSUYA ITO

Poached from Kashiwa Reysol even before he made his professional debut, Tatsuya Ito is still only 21 and – while he was unable to help Hamburg escape relegation last season – still impressed enough to be nominated for the Rookie of the Season.

SHINJI KAGAWA

Arguably the most-famous Japanese player in the Bundesliga of all time, Kagawa was a key member of the Borussia Dortmund side that won back-to-back titles under Jurgen Klopp and was also a Premier League champion with Manchester United.

DAICHI KAMADA

Still only 22, Kamada made three league appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season but is currently on loan at Belgian First Division A outfit Sint-Truiden and notched an impressive 12 goals to finish the regular season as the league’s joint-fifth top scorer.

MU KANAZAKI

Kanazaki has enjoyed plenty of success in his homeland with two J1 League titles to his name from his spells at Nagoya Grampus and Kashima Antlers, although he failed to make a similar impact in his four appearances with Nurnberg.

HIROSHI KIYOTAKE

A technically-gifted playmaker with an eye for a pass, Kiyotake featured prominently for both Nurnberg and Hannover in his four seasons in Germany before having a brief spell in La Liga with Sevilla, while also winning 43 caps for Japan.

YUYA KUBO

The latest Japanese addition to the Bundesliga following his move from Gent last summer, Kubo has enjoyed his fair share of game time with Nurnberg thus far although he will be looking to improve on his scoring having netted just once.

TOMOAKI MAKINO

A loyal servant to the Samurai Blue despite never really being a regular in the starting XI, Makino can lay claim to having played in Europe with eight games for Cologne and – on the international stage – was also selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup 2019.

MITSURU MARUOKA

Expectations were high that Maruoka would be the next Kagawa when he signed on loan for Borussia Dortmund but he made just one first-team appearance and has since returned to parent club Cerezo Osaka, where he was continued to be sent out to gain more experience.

YOSHINORI MUTO

Muto was only 22 and into his second year as a professional when he signed for Mainz but that did not prevent him from making an immediate impact, although he has now – 23 goals in all competition – since left for Newcastle in the Premier League.

KAZUKI NAGASAWA

As an AFC Champions League and Emperor’s Cup winner with Urawa Red Diamonds, the last couple of years have been kind to Nagasawa but it should not be forgotten that the energetic midfielder was also part of the Cologne side that won the 2. Bundesliga in 2014 to earn promotion to the top flight.

SHINJI OKAZAKI

One of the more-famous Japanese footballers in recent years for his Premier League success with Leicester, Okazaki has the Bundesliga to thank for giving him his first taste of European football and his time with Mainz in particular saw him hit an impressive 29 goals over two seasons.

YOSHITO OKUBO

Befitting of his journeyman status, Okubo played for seven different clubs throughout his career and his move to Wolfsburg in January 2009 was surprisingly not his first taste of Europe, as he previously spent time on loan at Mallorca and even netted six La Liga goals across two campaigns.

GENKI OMAE

After a prolific campaign in the J1 League that saw him rack up 13 goals in 34 games for Shimizu S-Pulse, the club which also produced a certain Okazaki, Omae was snapped up by Fortuna Dusseldorf and appeared for them on seven occasions before returning to his original club.

One of Asian football's all-time greats? Well, Shinji Okazaki just called him "the best player in 🇯🇵"!

SHINJI ONO

One of the most technically-gifted Japanese players of his era who perhaps was just overshadowed by the more-famous Hidetoshi Nakata and Inamoto, Ono was also not helped by his injury problems and made just 29 appearances over three seasons with Bochum, although he did win the now-defunct UEFA Cup with Dutch side Feyenoord.

YUYA OSAKO

Deployed as the main striker at last summer’s World Cup in Russia, Osako was one of Japan’s standout performers as they reached the Round of 16 although, by then, he had already earned a move to Werder Bremen following four impressive campaigns with Cologne.

YUKI OTSU

Now 29 and playing for Yokoham F. Marinos, Otsu’s career did not exactly pan out the way he would have been hoping for when he signed for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2011 and rubbed shoulders with now-famous names such as Marco Reus, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Dante, although he did pick up two Japan caps along the way.

KAZUO OZAKI

The next to follow in the legendary Okudera’s footsteps, Ozaki was the second Japanese to play in the Bundesliga when he joined Arminia Bielefeld in 1983 but it was his year-long spell at St. Pauli in 1988/89 that qualifies him for the Heisei era.

GOTOKU SAKAI

One of the most reliable and consistent full-backs in German football, Gotoku Sakai has 130 top-flight appearances to his name until Hamburg’s relegation last season but has stayed loyal to them and frequently captains the former giants.

HIROKI SAKAI

Like his namesake, Hiroki Sakai was a force of nature bombing forward from right-back when in full flight and was a steady contributor to Hannover from 2012 to 2016, when he departed to join Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

NAOHIRO TAKAHARA

The first Japanese to ever score a Bundesliga hat-trick, Takahara was a fan favourite during his time with Hamburg and Eintracht Frankfurt and was even affectionately given the nickname of “Sushi Bomber”.

ATSUTO UCHIDA

Although he has now returned to Japan with current AFC Champions League holders Kashima Antlers, Uchida is still fondly remembered by Schalke fans for the years of service he gave the club and would have finished his time there with more than his 153 appearances in all competition had his latter years not been wrecked by injury.

TAKASHI USAMI

While his initial venture to Germany did not quite succeed as he made just three league appearances on loan to Bayern Munich, Usami refused to be deterred and eventually made an impact on his return – initially with Augsburg and now on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

HOTARU YAMAGUCHI

Yamaguchi may have made just six appearances in the Bundesliga with Hannover but he has still enjoyed a largely successful career, playing 280 games with Cerezo Osaka before recently moving to Vissel Kobe to play alongside the likes of Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski.

KISHO YANO

Largely associated with Albirex Niigata following two different spells there, Yano did play 15 Bundesliga games for Freiburg and also scored two goals in 19 caps for the Samurai Blue.