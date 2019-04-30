WATCH: The Bundesliga’s Top 5 Asian Goals

With some of the continent’s biggest names gracing the Bundesliga over the years, there has been no shortage of goals scored by Asian footballers in the top flight of German football.

From the pioneers such as Korea Republic’s Cha Bum-kun and Yasuhiko Okudera of Japan to the Iranian imports of Ali Daei, Ali Karimi and Mehdi Mahdavikia, the Bundesliga has certainly proved to be the favourite European stomping ground for many an Asian sensation.

The Top 5 Asian goals in the Bundesliga

More recently, it has been the likes of Shinji Kagawa, Son Heung-min and Yuya Osako that have been delighted fans all across Germany but where do they stand amongst the greats of yesteryear?

The Bundesliga has picked out five of the best goals scored by an Asian and – without further ado – here they are.

5) SON HEUNG-MIN – Borussia Dortmund 1-4 Hamburg (2012/13)

In his third year as a professional but still only 19, Son truly came of age as he finished the 2012/13 season as Hamburg’s joint-top scorer with 12 goals and eventually earned a move to Bayer Leverkusen that summer.

While there were many to choose from, his best goal came in on February 12 as Hamburg came from goal down to claim an emphatic 4-1 triumph over reigning champions Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

In what has now become one of his trademarks, the Korea Republic star tore down the right in the 26th minute and cut inside a defender before unleashing a left-footed rocket that had Roman Weidenfeller beaten all ends up.

4) CHA BUM-KUN – Hamburg 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (1986/87)

One of the original Asian superstars of the Bundesliga and still the continent’s record holder for both appearances (308) and goals, Cha Bum-kun finished his career having hit the back of the net 98 times in the competition.

His ferocious shooting ability saw him given the nickname “Tscha Bum” but he was equally capable of finding the back of the net with finesse.

Cha Bum-kun’s nickname: “Tscha Boom!” (Cha-boom!) for his goalscoring abilities! 52 goals in 185 matches!#FlashbackBayer #FBF pic.twitter.com/gAQ96uZ5BM — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 9, 2017

A classic example came in the 1986/87 season when he raced onto a long ball on the edge of the box, before producing an inch-perfect left-footed lob that landed just under the bar.

3) CHA DU-RI – Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (2005/06)

It is never easy emulating a legendary father but Cha Du-ri, son of the aforementioned Cha Bum-kun certainly did well for himself, racking up 125 Bundesliga appearances with five different clubs.

Given that he was eventually converted from a winger to a full-back, the younger Cha was never going to be as prolific as his father but still weighed in with six goals.

He may be starring for @SpursOfficial now but @OfficiaISonny was certainly MADE IN BUNDESLIGA‼️ And with a rich history of 🇰🇷 imports, who are the TOP 5 from @theKFA to have played in @Bundesliga_EN??? #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobehttps://t.co/CShgwOKOkN — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 25, 2019

The pick of the bunch came in a 1-1 draw against Dortmund in the 2005/06 season, when he picked up possession 35 yards from goal on an angle and sent an unstoppable piledriver soaring into the top corner.

2) SHINJI OKAZAKI – Hannover 4-2 Stuttgart (2011/12)

In what ultimately proved to be a 4-2 defeat for Stuttgart at the hands of Hannover, Shinji Okazaki – in his first full season as a Bundesliga player – gave his fans something to cheer with a brilliant effort.

O is for Okazaki ⚽ A game to forget, but a goal to remember for @okazakiofficial 👏 #Goalphabet pic.twitter.com/G99u7SpciV — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 26, 2018

With the contest effectively over with 11 minutes remaining and Stuttgart trailing 4-1, a flick-on header by Cacau found Okazaki on the penalty spot and he proceeded to meet it with an audacious bicycle kick that had opposition keeper Ron-Robert Zieler looking on haplessly.

The Japan international would go on to score a total of 37 goals for Stuttgart and Mainz in his Bundesliga career, before going on to be a Premier League champion with Leicester.

1) SHINJI KAGAWA – Schalke 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (2015/16)

Dortmund fans certainly have fonder memories of the Revierderby than Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Schalke, and fan favourite Shinji Kagawa provided one of those on April 10, 2016.

Having played a pass to Moritz Leitner, Kagawa raced into the box to receive his team-mate’s return pass via a cheeky back-heel before lofting a sublime first-time effort beyond Ralf Farhmann.

With 41 goals to his name, Kagawa remains the highest-scoring Japanese in Bundesliga history but few have come in more exquisite fashion or on a bigger occasion.