Kagawa, Okazaki, Takahara: The Samurai Blue’s long line of Bundesliga marksmen

From the time Yasuhiko Okudera became the first from his country to play in Europe, there has been a rich history of Japanese footballers in the Bundesliga.

In fact, a total of 31 players from Japan have appeared in the top flight of German football, ranging from two-time champion Shinji Kagawa to Mitsuru Marouka, who played just one league game for Borussia Dortmund.

With such a long line of exports, from the time Okudera joined Cologne in 1977, it is only to be expected that Japan have had their fair share of goal scorers in the Bundesliga.

But just who is leading the way at the moment?

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the top five Japanese marksmen in Bundesliga history.

5) YOSHINORI MUTO (MAINZ) – 20 goals

It is testament to his talent that Yoshinori Muto was only into his second full season as professional with FC Tokyo when Mainz saw enough of his potential to secure his services.

Then only 22 but already built for the European game, Muto did not take long to settle in and finished his debut campaign with a creditable seven goals.

He would stay at the Opel Arena for two more seasons and notched a total of 20 Bundesliga goals – 23 in all competitions, including one in the Europa League – before moving to Newcastle last summer.

4) NAOHIRO TAKAHARA (HAMBURG, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT) – 25 goals

After the pioneering Okudera and Kazuo Ozaki, who played for Arminia Bielefeld and St Pauli until 1989, there was a significant 13-year spell where Japan were not represented in the Bundesliga until a certain Naohiro Takahara ended the drought in 2002.

Affectionately nicknamed “the Sushi Bomber”, the Shizuoka native proved to be an instant hit and, while he did not exactly have the most-prolific of scoring rates, he can lay claim to being the first Japanese player to score a Bundesliga hat-trick following his trio of strikes in 2006 – a feat not matched until Muto did so almost a decade later.

Takahara also had a spell with Eintracht Frankfurt where he had his best Bundesliga season haul of 11 goals in 2006/07, before returning to Asia to finish his career.

3) YASUHIKO OKUDERA (COLOGNE, WERDER BREMEN) – 26 goals

Given that it was him who led the way, it is only fitting that Okudera finds his way onto the list in third place with 26 strikes to his name.

Considering he was the forerunner for his country, it should come as no surprise that the now 67-year-old has a whole list of accolades to his name, including being the first Japanese to play in Europe and the first Asian to feature in the European Cup.

38 years ago Yasuhiko #Okudera signs for #effzeh: First Japanese in the Bundesliga and Double winner in 1977/78. pic.twitter.com/tCHrYtQ0Iu — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) October 6, 2015

After 75 league games with Cologne, Okudera spent a season in 2. Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin before returning to the top flight with Werder Bremen, where he even underwent a career transformation under legendary coach Otto Rehhagel, who converted the winger into an offensive-minded full-back.

2) SHINJI OKAZAKI (STUTTGART, MAINZ) – 37 goals

Shinji Okazaki will always be remembered for playing his part in Leicester’s stunning Premier League triumph in 2015/16, but he also enjoyed plenty of success in Germany, his first European port of call.

The third-highest all-time scorer for Japan with 50 international goals, Okazaki has always played with a team-first mentality which explains why his coaches have always valued him despite a relatively low scoring rate, as he netted just 13 times in 85 matches in all competitions for Stuttgart.

O is for Okazaki ⚽ A game to forget, but a goal to remember for @okazakiofficial 👏 #Goalphabet pic.twitter.com/G99u7SpciV — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 26, 2018

Nonetheless, the 33-year-old went on to display his predatory instincts after moving to Mainz, hitting double digits in both his seasons there to finish with 27 goals before leaving for England with a grand total of 37 in the Bundesliga.

1) SHINJI KAGAWA (BORUSSIA DORTMUND) – 41 goals

Remarkably, the top Japanese scorer in the Bundesliga is not even a striker but, considering how much of a success he was in Germany, it perhaps should not be a surprise that it is Shinji Kagawa leading the way.

Kagawa was only 21 when Jurgen Klopp signed him from Cerezo Osaka for what is now regarded as a bargain fee of €350,000 and was almost instantly repaid, as the fleet-footed attacker played a key role in successive Bundesliga titles between 2010 and 2012.

Liebe Fans, Freunde und Mitarbeiter des BVB,

Mein Transfer zu Besiktas ist nun vollzogen.

Ich konnte diese Saison dem BVB nicht helfen, aber bedanke mich bei Euch für die tolle Unterstützung bisher. #sk23 #bvb #dortmund pic.twitter.com/jpb2RVMgNL — SHINJI KAGAWA / 香川真司 (@S_Kagawa0317) January 31, 2019

After a stint with English giants Manchester United, which also saw him win the Premier League, Kagawa was welcomed back to the Signal Iduna Park with open arms in 2014 and continued to be a fan favourite until he was loaned out to Besiktas at the start of this year.