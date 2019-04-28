Boateng out of Bayern’s visit to Nurnberg

Bayern Munich will be without Jerome Boateng for the visit to Nurnberg but they could welcome back Arjen Robben after a lengthy lay-off.

Jerome Boateng will miss Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash with Bavarian rivals Nurnberg on Sunday after suffering a knee injury in training.

The 30-year-old – who played the full 90 minutes in his side’s DFB-Pokal win over Werder Bremen on Wednesday – was left bruised by a collision on Saturday.

While Boateng will miss the trip to Max-Morlock-Stadion, Arjen Robben has travelled with the squad for the first time since November.

The Dutchman – who will leave the club at the end of the season – has endured a torrid campaign with injuries but could play some part as Bayern look to take advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s slip up on Saturday.

Dortmund’s 4-2 defeat to Schalke means Niko Kovac’s side can open up a four-point lead over them at the Bundesliga summit.