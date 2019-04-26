Makoto Hasebe’s transformation from midfield general to defensive lynchpin

The form of Japanese star Makoto Hasebe has been a key factor behind Eintracht Frankfurt challenging for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this season.

With four games left in the campaign, the Eagles currently remain on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, holding a two-point lead over fifth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Plenty has been made about Frankfurt’s irresistible attacking trio of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, who have combined for 40 of the 58 goals they have scored thus far in the Bundesliga.

Invaluable experience: Frankfurt’s irreplaceable Makoto Hasebe

However, they have had standout performers all over the park and former Japan captain Hasebe has been one of those.

But, surprisingly considering he made a career out of dictating proceedings from the middle of the park, the 35-year-old has excelled this season as the pivot of Frankfurt’s three-man defence.

The fact that Hasebe has had no problems adapting to this position highlights both his versatility and understanding of the game, as he continues to influence proceedings in his newfound role.

The former Wolfsburg and Nurnberg man has played the full 90 minutes in all of his 24 appearances and the six matches he has missed saw his team win just twice.

Hasebe ranks joint-16th in the Bundesliga for successful passes from open play at a rate of 89 per cent, which puts him on par with the likes of Borussia Dortmund anchorman Thomas Delaney and Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz.

And, while Frankfurt have one eye on qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition in 2019/20, they could still achieve continental success this season with a Europa League semi-final to come against Chelsea.

Having retired from international football after reaching the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer, Hasebe’s decorated career – which includes a Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg and DFB-Pokal with the Eagles – is slowly but surely coming to a close.

Nonetheless, at the moment, the record Japanese appearance maker is showing no signs of slowing down and is already set to go around once more next season at the very least.