Wolfsburg hint at Huntelaar move

The Wolves are currently on course for a return to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 2009/10 and should they make it, an additional quality striker could be at the top of their shopping list next summer.

Huntelaar is one name to have been linked with them and Allofs told the Wolfsburger Nachrichten that should his side’s rise continue, they will “have to reconsider our ambitions” and, with that, their squad.

With that in mind, Huntelaar, whose contract with the Royal Blues expires in the summer, could be a potential option.

A move for the Dutchman before next summer is out of the question, on the other hand.

“We’re happy with the strikers we’ve got right now,” added Allofs, who missed an opportunity to deny his club’s interest in the Dutch forward when asked if he was a target.

Meanwhile, his opposite number at Schalke, Horst Heldt, hinted at the weekend that Wolfsburg have already sounded the 31-year-old out.

“We want to extend his contract, but there is one Bundesliga club who perhaps has already made contact with him,” Heldt said.

Few clubs other than Wolfsburg could match the wage expectations of a player who has scored 101 goals in 157 Bundesliga appearances.