Reus back in Dortmund training

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has returned to training following a thigh injury.

The Germany international has not played for the Bundesliga leaders since their DFB-Pokal defeat to Werder Bremen on February 5, missing a number of key fixtures.

Dortmund drew with Hoffenheim and Nurnberg without their talisman and also lost the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Tottenham 3-0.

But after restoring their three-point lead at the top of the table with victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, Lucien Favre’s men were boosted by the sight of Reus in training at the start of the week, with the club posting pictures of him during a session on their official Twitter account.

Dortmund visit Augsburg on Friday, before welcoming Spurs for the return leg in Europe.