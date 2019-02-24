Bayern star Thomas Muller fondly remembers Malaysian mentor

Since breaking onto the scene over a decade ago, Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller has established himself as one of Europe’s biggest stars.

Despite being primarily deployed as a wide attacker, Muller has an impressive record of 181 goals in 471 appearances for Bayern and, throughout the course of his career, has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals, the UEFA Champions League in 2013, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Expectedly, for someone who has achieved this much success, Muller has played under a plethora of famous managers such as Pep Guardiola, Louis van Gaal, Jupp Heynckes, Carlo Ancelotti and Joachim Low.

Highlights – FC Bayern München vs Hertha BSC

But, interestingly enough, Muller credits a less-known Asian coach – Malaysia’s Lim Teong Kim, who spent over a decade as a youth coach with Bayern – for providing him with some important formative lessons as he made the transition from academy prospect to top-flight professional.

“For two years, he [Lim] was my coach in the youth team,” Muller said as he was speaking to journalists from Asia after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin, as part of a media visit organised by the Bundesliga.

“I think he was the first coach that I learned about tactics from, and the basics for becoming a professional footballer I think I learned from him.

“One example is the overlap move, when your team-mate has the ball and you have to overlap to create the two-on-one situation.

“He was a very clever guy and I liked him a lot.”