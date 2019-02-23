Ill Hummels out of Hertha game

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be without centre-back Mats Hummels for Saturday’s home game against Hertha Berlin.

Mats Hummels will miss the upcoming Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin due to illness, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

Hummels was a doubt for the clash at the Allianz Arena but has now officially been ruled out of contention for the game.

The Germany defender was outstanding as Bayern held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

But on Saturday Bayern will be without Hummels – who has made 14 Bundesliga appearances this season – with Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso also both out.

Bayern have won nine of their past 10 league games to narrow the deficit behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and Lucien Favre’s side not in action until they host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Niko Kovac’s side will therefore move level on points with Dortmund at the top of the table if they beat Hertha, who are unbeaten in four league games against Bayern.