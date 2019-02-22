Bayern Munich are coming fast… but can Borussia Dortmund stand firm?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead at what promises to be the most exciting Bundesliga title race in a decade.

It has been ten years.

The 2008/09 season was the last time the Bundesliga was decided by less than a win – when Wolfsburg finished top of the pile ahead of Bayern Munich by just two points.

Since then, the past eight champions have all sealed the title with some semblance of breathing space.

In Bayern Munich’s case, their last six triumphs have been by an average 17-point margin, highlighting just how far ahead they have been of the chasing pack.

Which also makes it all the more remarkable that – with 22 games played so far this season – it is Borussia Dortmund who currently lead the way with a three-point buffer over second-placed Bayern at present.

In fact, the margin was far greater earlier in the campaign but a poor recent run of form which has seen BVB draw their last three league matches, and without a win in six games in all competition, means that their fierce rivals are now within touching distance.

Considering Bayern’s recent stranglehold on the title, neutrals would probably welcome a Dortmund success.

But, can they hold their nerve for the remaining 12 matches?

In terms of personnel who know what it takes to win the Bundesliga, only three players remain from the side that won back-to-back crowns from 2010 to 2012.

While right-back Lukasz Piszczek is still going strong, Mario Gotze and Marcel Schmelzer have both been relegated to bit-part roles having made just nine and six starts respectively.

In Marco Reus, who only moved to Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2012, BVB have one of world football’s genuine stars, while Belgian star Axel Witsel – following a brief stint in Asia with China’s Tianjin Quanjian – has arguably been the signing of the season.

Nonetheless, a key catalyst in their rise this season has been the emergence of some outstanding young prospects.

The name on everyone’s lips has been Jadon Sancho and rightfully so, considering the England international – still only 18 – already has seven goals and nine assists to his name.

Elsewhere on the field, the likes of Abdou Diallo, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Jacob Bruun Larsen have also impressed playing important roles.

Still, as the stakes get higher and the pressure intensifies as the title races approaches the finish line, will Dortmund’s talented but inexperienced squad have the mettle to stand firm against Bayern’s seasoned campaigners?

Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara… just some of the names that would even strike fear in the hearts of most teams across Europe, let alone just the Bundesliga.

Just last term, the Bavarian outfit finished a staggering 21 points ahead of their closest challengers.

That Dortmund currently lead the way is an achievement by itself, as highlighted by the fact that they have only lost once in the league so far this term, although they have been aided by Bayern failing to reach the same lofty standards from last season – with their four defeats matching the same tally they suffered throughout 2017/18.

If Bayern go on to overtake their fierce rivals, it would not come as that much of a surprise considering the plethora of talent at Robert Kovac’s disposal.

Yet, if Dortmund manage to go all the way, it might even be a greater achievement than when Jurgen Klopp led a similarly young-but-talented side in ending their nine-year title drought.

Whichever way the pendulum swings, the Bundesliga title race promises to deliver more thrills and spills than it has for a decade now.