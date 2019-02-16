Kovac fearful over fresh Coman ankle injury

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is concerned winger Kingsley Coman may have suffered another serious ankle injury.

Kingsley Coman’s ankle injury sustained against Augsburg “does not look so good”, according to Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac.

Coman was Bayern’s star man in Friday’s 3-2 win, twice equalising before setting up David Alaba for what proved to be the winner.

They were his first Bundesliga goals of the season after the France international missed three months of the season with ankle ligament damage.

Coman could not return to the field after being caught on his left ankle by Kevin Danso in the last minute of the 90 at WWK Arena.

And ahead of a Champions League last-16 first-leg trip to Liverpool on Tuesday, Kovac is concerned about Coman’s ankle.

“According to the doctors, it does not look so good,” the Bayern boss told Eurosport in a post-match interview.

“We have to investigate tomorrow, then we know the details.”

Niko #Kovac: “We came back well twice, but we obviously had our problems too. It’s a deserved win, but it was hard work.”#FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/7oVQ7Pd0Y9 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 15, 2019

Kovac sounded hopeful that Coman could be available for the visit to Anfield in a later appearance, however.

“I hope he will be an option for Tuesday,” he told reporters at a post-match news conference.

Coman was injured in the first game of the Bundesliga season but looked back to his best against Augsburg.

The winger rifled home a brace of fine finishes to twice get Bayern back on terms before sending Alaba clear for the winner.

3 – Kingsley #Coman (@FCBayernEN) has been involved in 3 goals in a Bundesliga game for the second time in his career (2 goals + 1 assist), after setting up 3 goals against Bremen in March 2016. Matchwinner. #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/XeAMypvt4j — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 15, 2019

Coman told TF1 in December that he was considering retiring from football early if his injury issues persist.

“It was a very difficult year,” the 22-year-old said. “When I hurt myself, it was the end of the world for me.

“I hope I don’t have to relive what I’ve been through, enough is enough. I will not accept a third operation – it will mean maybe my foot is not made for this level.

“I will then lead another life, an anonymous life.”