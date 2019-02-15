Bayern Munich superstar reveals ‘disgust’ at losing 2013 Ballon d’Or to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may have won the 2013 Ballon d’Or award, but one man wasn’t too pleased with the result. In fact, he has now revealed that he was ‘disgusted’ with what transpired.

Franck Ribery is somewhat of a legend around Munich, and his heroics in 2013 can never be forgotten. The Frenchman led Bayern Munich to the treble that year, with the Bavarians winning the UEFA Champions League, DFB Pokal Cup and the Bundesliga crown.

And his goals and assists stood out that season as well, but somehow he only finished third in the Ballon d’Or standings behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Talking to L’Equipe about the injustice he feels was done that year, Ribery shared some shocking details about what he thought was a very poor call.

“I saw myself as the Ballon d’Or. It’s the truth,”Ribery revealed. “Even today, I think I deserved it. I still haven’t digested it. I did everything to have it.”

“I ticked all the boxes. I won all I could win with Bayern. I couldn’t do better! I did a very, very, very big personal year,” he added.

“I had nothing to envy Ronaldo or Messi for, that year. I really took a big hit on the head. I experienced this third place as a terrible injustice. “

“I asked the question 10,000 times: why not me? The more I thought, the more I was disgusted. All was not clear.”

Many felt that Ribery deserved to win that year, but the winger is still an active part of the Bayern Munich squad and has now entered the twilight of his glittering career.