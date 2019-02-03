Bailey reveals Bayern bluff

Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey felt he out-thought Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich with his brilliant free-kick on Saturday.

Leon Goretzka put the reigning Bundesliga champions ahead in the 41st minute but Bailey equalised with a stunning free-kick early in the second half.

Leverkusen proceeded to carve their opponents apart as Kevin Volland and substitute Lucas Alario sealed victory, meaning Bayern are now seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bailey also scored a free-kick in his team’s DFB-Pokal defeat to Bayern last season and reckoned upon Ulreich expecting him to target the near post once more.

“I am always training on my free-kicks,” he told Bundesliga.com

“What I did today was I remember the last time, when I scored against him in the Pokal, I went to the first post.

“So this time I went to the second post. I wanted to change it because probably he thinks I’m going to go to the first post again.”

The 21-year-old winger had only scored once in 25 appearances this season before facing Bayern and hopes his exploits on Saturday can prove to be a catalyst.

“I’m grateful that I could help the team in such a moment,” he added. “Obviously I haven’t scored a goal in long time and this gives me a lot more confidence.”

