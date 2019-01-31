Bayern end Hudson-Odoi chase

Nico Kovac says Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi is over after confirming they will make no further signings this season.

The Bundesliga giants have been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old after he reportedly became frustrated by a lack of opportunities at Chelsea.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed their interest in Hudson-Odoi earlier in January, with club legend Michael Ballack also talking up his abilities.

Hudson-Odoi has largely remained quiet on the rumours, while Chelsea’s fans have consistently sung pleas for him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri called on the youngster to remain at the club that developed him, and it appears Bayern have ended their interest for the time being.

“We will no longer be active in the transfer market,” head coach Nico Kovac told a media conference on deadline day.

"We will no longer be active in the transfer market," head coach Nico Kovac told a media conference on deadline day.

“The teams do not want to let their players leave. We have a good and big squad. I have to leave one or two at home again this weekend.”

Bayern will look to stay in touch with leaders Borussia Dortmund, who hold a six-point advantage over Kovac’s side, when they travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Thiago Alcantara is expected to be fit for the trip, but Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will both be missing.

“They [Leverkusen] are a really, really good team,” he added. “We are expecting a real fight at the weekend.”

