Hannover replace sacked Breitenreiter with Doll

Hannover have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Doll as the club’s new head coach, replacing the sacked Andre Breitenreiter.

Doll was brought in by Hannover on Sunday, a matter of hours after Breitenreiter’s departure was confirmed by the struggling Bundesliga side.

A 5-1 thrashing at the hands of leaders Borussia Dortmund proved the final straw for Breitenreiter, with his side 17th in the league table.

Doll arrives at Hannover on an 18-month deal and his long-term assistant Ralf Zumdick will be joining him at the HDI-Arena.

“Thomas Doll has done a great job in all of his previous roles, proving time after time that he has achieved his goals – both in the fight for survival, as well as for titles and participation in international competition,” general manager Horst Heldt said in a statement.

“He has always been close to German football in Hungary and knows the Bundesliga inside out.”

Doll’s former clubs include Dortmund, who he led between March 2007 and May 2008, and Hamburg.

He was most recently in charge of Ferencvaros, with whom he won a Hungarian league title and three cups during his five-year spell.