Lahm named honorary citizen of Munich

Philipp Lahm won every trophy possible with Bayern Munich and he has been rewarded with an honorary citizenship of his home town.

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has been elected an honorary citizen of Munich.

Lahm racked up 517 appearances for Bayern prior to bringing an end to his playing career in 2017.

During his 16 years in the German giants’ senior ranks, the versatile full-back won eight Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokal crowns, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

Lahm, also a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has now been immortalised by becoming the first sportsman to have the honour bestowed upon him.

Being the first sportsman to be elected honorary citizen of my hometown Munich makes me very proud. I have spent almost my entire life here and experienced many wonderful moments. Many thanks to the city of Munich for the great honour! pic.twitter.com/VRovOw20ZW — Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) January 24, 2019