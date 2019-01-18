WATCH: Bundesliga’s Top 5 strikers of 2018/19… so far

With the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign set to resume following the winter break, we take a look at the Top 5 strikers from the first half of the season.

Top 5 Strikers of the 2018/19 Bundesliga so far

5) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH)

The top scorer in the Bundesliga twice in the past three seasons, it might come as a surprise that Robert Lewandowski fifth on this list, but it has still been a productive campaign for the eagle-eyed Pole.

With ten goals at a rate of a goal every 5.2 shots, it would take a brave person to bet against the Bayern Munich spearhead storming towards the top of the scoring charts in the second half of the season.

Including his time at Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has a staggering 190 goals in 237 appearances and is already the 6th-highest all-time scorer in Bundesliga history.

4) TIMO WERNER (RB LEIPZIG)

Timo Werner has recovered well from the nightmare that was Germany’s group-stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to continue his fine form with RB Leipzig for a third consecutive season.

Having netted 21 goals in all competition in the past two campaigns, Werner already has 14 to his name in 2018/19 – of which 11 have come in the league.

It feels like Werner has been around but it is easy to forget that he did make his debut for Stuttgart at the age of 17 and is only still 22, and it is no surprise that he is constantly being linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

3) MARCO REUS (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

It is testament to the outstanding season that Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is having that he is not only in the Top 5 providers, but also the Top 5 strikers – with his 11 goals putting him joint-second in the league.

Considering he is not naturally an out-and-out striker, his record of 110 goals in 228 games in all competition for BVB is all the more remarkable.

Reus also seems to be thriving after being handed the captaincy at the start of the season and – at 29 – should be soon reaching the peak of his power, something which would delight the fans at Signal Iduna Park each week.

2) LUKA JOVIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Eintracht Frankfurt have been one of the surprise packages in the first half of the campaign, with a key factor of that success down to their unstoppable front trio of Sebastien Haller, Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic.

While they all take turns to contribute, it is Jovic who has currently proved to be most prolific having hit the back of the net 12 times already at a rate of 3.8 shots per goal.

The Serbia international made history last October when – then 20 – he became the youngest player to score five goals in a Bundesliga match, and Eintracht must surely be planning to sign him permanently once their loan deal with Benfica expires at the end of this season.

1) PACO ALCACER (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

He may be a man who scored goals for fun at Valencia and then earned a big move to Barcelona but, even then, few would probably have expected Paco Alcacer to make the kind of impact he has in the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard makes scoring look easy with his 12 strikes arriving once every 42 minutes at a rate of one per two shots.

He has added a clinical dimension to a free-flowing Dortmund attack and his ability to continue his free-scoring ways will go a long way in deciding if BVB can maintain their charge for a first league title since 2012.