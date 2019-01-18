WATCH: Bundesliga’s Top 5 providers of 2018/19… so far

With the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign set to resume following the winter break, we take a look at the Top 5 providers from the first half of the season.

Top 5 Providers of the 2018/19 Bundesliga so far

5) MARCO REUS (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

A man who needs no introduction, Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus continues to perform at a stellar level and – at the halfway point of the season – is in the league’s top five in both assists and goals.

The Germany international has always been able to convert chances as well as he creates them, and his 11 goals (second in the league) and six assists have been a huge factor in Dortmund currently sitting pretty on top of the table.

And, in his first season as Dortmund captain, Reus has led by example with 548 sprints (ranked 2nd), 1,324 intensive runs (ranked 7th) and 193.2km covered (ranked 9th).

4) JOSHUA KIMMICH (BAYERN MUNICH)

The versatile Joshua Kimmich certainly deserves extra recognition considering he has spent much of the season deployed at right-back, but continues to be a real attacking force for Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old’s seven assists ranks him joint-second in the Bundesliga and he should comfortably eclipse his tally of ten from last season, especially if he maintains his current streak of 61 crosses from open play (ranked 3rd).

Kimmich’s stunning rise as a genuine star in European football due to his all-round ability is highlighted by 1,730 possessions (1st in competition), 92% successful pass rate from open play (ranked joint-3rd) and 203.9km covered (ranked 3rd).

3) FLORIAN NEUHAUS (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

It has been quite the start to life in the Bundesliga for Florian Neuhaus as he has made an immediate impact at Borussia Monchengladbach, after returning from a loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Still only 21, the skilful central midfielder has been ever-present in a Gladbach side that are currently third on the table having bounced back from last season’s disappointing 9th-place finish.

With seven assists and six clear-cut chances created, Neuhaus is clearly relishing playing top-flight football and could go on to become one of Germany’s best playmakers in the years ahead.

2) JADON SANCHO (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

One of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga at the moment, Jadon Sancho’s electric displays down the wing have been integral in Dortmund charging to the top of the table, where they currently hold a six-point lead.

With seven assists and seven clear-cut chances created, along with 492 sprints recorded (ranked 6th), Sancho’s statistics speak for themselves.

As long as Dortmund have Sancho – who won his first England cap last October as an 18-year-old – firing on all cylinders, they are always going to be a chance to carve open any opposition defence.

1) SEBASTIEN HALLER (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

The Bundesliga has no shortage of illustrious creative geniuses, so the fact that Sebastien Haller is ahead of them all speaks volumes of the impact he has had so far this season.

With eight assists and eight clear-cut chances created to go with his nine goals, the Frenchman has been a potent contributor in what has been a much-lauded Eintracht Frankfurt attack alongside Luka Jovic (12 goals, three assists) and Ante Rebic (five goals, two assists).

Just to further emphasise what a dominant force of nature the 1.90-metre tall Haller is, he currently leads the Bundesliga with 293 duels and 121 aerial duels won, which is 48 and 28 ahead of his closest competitor, making him the competition’s best one-on-one player.