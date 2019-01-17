WATCH: Bundesliga’s Top 5 goalkeepers of 2018/19… so far

With the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign set to resume following the winter break, we take a look at the Top 5 goalkeepers from the first half of the season.

Top 5 Goalkeepers of the 2018/19 Bundesliga so far

5) ALEXANDER SCHWOLOW (FREIBURG)

Kicking off the list is Alexander Schwolow, who is beginning to establish himself as one of the Bundesliga’s more-reliable custodians in his third season as a first-choice in the German top flight.

The Freiburg man’s 71.96% ratio of shots saved puts him in fifth place but, in terms of clear-cut chances saved, he is actually second in the competition at a rate of 34.78%.

With 64 total shots saved, Schwolow is only behind Hannover’s Michael Esser and, while his team have had their fair share of defending to do, he has certainly played his part in repelling opposition attackers.

4) ROBIN ZENTNER (MAINZ)

While Mainz may find themselves 12th on the table, they actually boast the Bundesliga’s joint third-best defensive record with just 22 goals conceded.

While Robin Zentner and Florian Muller have taken turns in goal with nine and eight matches played respectively, it has been the former who currently has the best record – one which actually ranks him as the league’s fourth-best goalkeeper with 72.73% of shots saved.

For now, Zentner looks to be ahead in the pecking order – having bounced back from a hilarious moment last season when he almost cost his side a goal after literally losing sight of the ball – and Mainz will need more of the same from him if they are to successfully steer clear of the relegation zone.

3) ROMAN BURKI (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

Borussia Dortmund are currently top of the table and it should perhaps come as no surprise that is has been largely due to contributions from all over the pitch, including in goal.

BVB have been lauded for their attacking football but have also been doing excellent work at the back, with Roman Burki in charge of marshalling a formidable backline.

When opposition strikers do break through, however, the Switzerland international emerges as the proverbial last line of defence, as his 74.19% of shots saved and five clean sheets will attest to.

2) PETER GULACSI (RB LEIPZIG)

Since winning promotion back in 2016, RB Leipzig have given an excellent account of themselves by finishing second then 6th in the past two campaigns.

One man who has been through it all is Peter Gulacsi, who has gone from Liverpool reject to one of the top goalkeepers in the Bundesliga.

The Hungary international has saved 76.39% of shots that have been fired his way and was initially the outright leader in clean sheets until one of his counterparts pulled level.

1) YANN SOMMER (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

And that counterpart is none other than Yann Sommer, who is – statistically, at least – the best goalkeeper of the Bundesliga in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Swiss shot-stopper has kept out 77.11% of efforts faced, is fifth in total shots saved with 61, and is level with Gulacsi on seven clean sheets, which is highly impressive when considering that he is far from the tallest of goalkeepers standing at just 1.83 metres.

After last term’s disappointing 9th-place finish, Monchengladbach have stormed back and Sommer is a key part of an impressive outfit that are currently third on the table with half a season to go and just three points behind mighty Bayern Munich.