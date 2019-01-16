EXCLUSIVE: Dortmund star Jadon Sancho sets sights on Bundesliga crown

Jadon Sancho is hoping his New Year’s wish for 2019 comes true in the form of Borussia Dortmund ending a seven-year wait to become champions of the Bundesliga.

With the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign currently at its halfway mark, Dortmund find themselves top of the table with a six-point lead over defending champions Bayern Munich following some remarkable displays.

Sancho, still only 18, has been an absolute revelation for Lucien Favre’s charges with six goals and seven assists to his name thus far, and is fast emerging as one of the hottest properties in European football.

FOX Sports Asia EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

There is still plenty of work to be done before Dortmund secure their first league title since 2012, but their flying English winger is confident they can replicate the formula that has served them well so far and make his wish for 2019 come true.

“To win the league… that’s my best wish [for 2019],” said Sancho, in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports Asia.

“Everyone [has been] giving their 100 per cent [in] every game.

“[We’re] just working hard for each other… I think that’s been the key for this half of the season.”

Having initially been on the books of English giants Manchester City, Sancho made the decision to leave at the age of 17 to join Dortmund, where he made his professional debut.

His success since means that the Bundesliga is now shaping up as a viable destination for some of England’s top prospects with Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi heavily linked with a move to Bayern, while fellow starlets Reece Oxford and Ademola Lookman have spent time on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig respectively.

However, Sancho played down suggestions of being trendsetter and instead urged his peers to decide for themselves what would best serve their careers.

“I don’t really know… everyone has different pathways,” he replied, when asked if more should follow in his footsteps.

“I would say to the youngsters in England [to] choose wisely. And if you think you’re ready, then why not?”

The Bundesliga campaign is back underway this weekend with Sancho and Dortmund resuming their title charge on away to Leipzig on January 19.