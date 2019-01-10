Bayern’s Ribery suffers hamstring injury

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Franck Ribery sustained a hamstring problem during a training match in Doha.

The 35-year-old, who has four Bundesliga goals in 14 appearances this season, sustained the problem during a practice match in the club’s warm-weather camp in Qatar.

Bayern are yet to place a timescale on the Frenchman’s recovery, announcing that he will be out of action “for the time being”.

Ribery was fined by the club last week after publishing a foul-mouthed tweet hitting back at those who accused him of flaunting his wealth in uploading a video of himself with a gold-coated steak in an exclusive Dubai restaurant.