James: I’m only thinking about Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid but the Bayern Munich midfielder refused to speculate about his future.

James Rodriguez insisted he is only thinking about Bayern Munich as the star midfielder denied reports of a rift with head coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern are in no rush to use their option to buy James, who is in the final season of his two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

James reportedly wants to return to Champions League holders Madrid but the Colombia international refused to speculate about his future.

“My present is with Bayern Munich, I have a contract with them until June,” James said.

“I’m fine there, I’m calm. In June we will see what happens but right now I am only thinking about Bayern.

“I’m recovering well and I’m really looking forward to start the year.”

James has made just 11 appearances this season – seven as a starter – as he recovers from a partial lateral collateral ligament tear sustained last month.

The 27-year-old added: “Bayern have a healthy squad that are good [together], and there is no issue at all with Kovac.”