Ballon d’Or 2020 January rankings: Sadio Mane leads Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah

With the beginning of the new year, the count down for the Ballon d’Or 2020 which is the ultimate individual prize for every footballer, is already underway. Here we bring you the list of five candidates who have topped the power rankings for the month of January, thanks to their top performances in the ongoing campaign – especially in the month of December.

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is on the number fifth position on our Ballon d’Or power ranking for the month of January. The French international is having an excellent season for the Los Blancos where he is their leading goal scorer with 20 in just 26 appearances in all competitions. In the month of December, Benzema had had a decent outing with two goals along with an assist in five outings for the 13-time European champions. However, to consistently feature in the power rankings, Benzema will have to produce much better performances in the months to come as the likes of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and others will surely going to improve their performances in the near future.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Fourth in the power rankings is Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has been in prolific form in the ongoing campaign where he has already netted 31 times in all competitions which shows that he is one of most in-form forwards in the continent. In the month of December, Lewandowski had a bit of mixed time for the German champions where he managed to score three goals and also provided an assist in just four outings. After having a winter-break, the former Borussia Dortmund striker will be definitely hoping to continue his impressive form in front of the goal in the months to come.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is placed on the third position of the Ballon d’Or power rakings for the month of January. The Egypt international is having an excellent time for the Reds where he has already managed to score 14 goals along with providing six assists in just 26 appearances in all competitions. In the month of December, Salah managed to score five goals and also provided an assist in eight appearances, out of which two came in the dying moments of the Club World Cup fixtures. If the 27-year-old will be able to continue that kind of form for the rest of the campaign, there is no reason why he cannot move up in the power rankings and eventually become the leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or award in 2020.

#2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the second in the list of our power rankings for the month of January. The Argentina international is having another excellent season on the personal level where he has managed to score 18 goals along with providing nine assists in just 22 appearances for the Catalan-based club in all competitions. In the month of December, Messi managed to score four goals along with providing a solitary assist in just five appearances which should be termed a more than decent performance. However, looking at Messi’s astronomical numbers in the past, there is definitely a potential for an improvement in the months to come.

#1 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane heads the list of the Ballon d’Or power rankings for the first month of the year 2020. The Senegal international is having a great season for the current European champions where he has already managed to score 13 goals along with providing seven assists in just 27 appearances in all competitions. In the month of December, the 27-year-old was instrumental in guiding Liverpool to important results as he managed to score three goals along with providing five assists in just eight appearances. With half of the season still remaining, if Mane will be able to continue his great form in front of the goal, there is no reason why he cannot continue his supremacy in our power rankings.