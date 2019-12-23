5 surprise contenders who can win Ballon d’Or 2020

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or this year, to pip rival Cristiano Ronaldo and become the most successful winner in the award’s history. While the Argentine may again be the favourite to win the gong next year, we take a look at five surprising contenders who may claim an uncanny win.

In addition to the three main voting factors – player performance, talent, and career – we have also taken into consideration the 2019/20 domestic and European leagues, along with international tournaments. Furthermore, to keep the surprise factor intact, we have refrained from picking any player who finished inside the ‘top five’ of the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

#5 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho has truly developed into Borussia Dortmund’s talisman, thereby easing the pressure on the ever-reliant Marco Reus. The Englishman is in scintillating form this season and will finish the year with nine goals and nine assists.

Sancho’s Ballon d’Or bid could pick up some pace next year. The England international will be playing in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with Borussia Dortmund. Over the summer, he will likely be a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad hoping to win the UEFA Euro. If the winger continues his fine form, a case could be made for his inclusion among football’s elite.

Time is still on Sancho’s side. The 19-year-old may or may not win the Ballon d’Or next year, with his career not yet long enough to score him enough points. However, the Englishman may yet lay claim to another gong in the same ceremony – the Kopa Trophy.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid spent nearly €200 Million on new attackers this summer. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Rodrygo all joined following on big transfer fees following last season’s debacle. However, the big-money buys haven’t truly clicked yet and it is seasoned striker Karim Benzema who has been Los Blancos’ saving grace so far this season.

Benzema’s 2019/20 numbers make for impressive reading. The Frenchman has scored twelve times in the league and has provided five assists in seventeen matches. He has added further goals to his tally, scoring four in six appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid remain a part of the 2019/20 Champions League heading into 2020, a competition that they particularly savour. The remain joint-top in the league as well, along with rivals Barcelona. Both those factors could come in play for Benzema’s Ballon d’Or 2020 bid, however, his exclusion from the international team will surely hurt his credentials.

#3 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

It takes a special talent to keep up with Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts. Timo Werner is precisely that. The German star is giving company to the Pole up on the Bundesliga scoring charts and is only one goal behind. However, while Lewandowski and Bayern are fighting hard to return to the top, Werner and RB Leipzig are cruising at the summit.

Furthermore, Leipzig are through to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where they are scheduled to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in February and March 2020. Werner has three goals in that competition, with his overall tally for the season coming up to twenty-three from twenty-four appearances.

An additional tick in Werner’s Ballon d’Or 2020 bid could be added next summer with the striker set to lead the line for Germany at the UEFA Euro. A trophy finish to the season, along with his numbers and career record so far could make a strong case for the forward to be included among the football nobility.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

It has been a relatively dire season for Pep Guardiola’s usually high-flying Manchester City. The Citizens are trailing league title rivals, Liverpool, by eleven points at this stage of the season and have already lost as many games as they did last season. However, Kevin de Bruyne’s performances have been a saving grace for the Blues of Manchester, with the Belgian playmaker in the best form of his career.

De Bruyne has scored six times for City across all competition. He has, however, assisted twice as many goals! The Belgium international leads the Premier League in terms of that particular statistic, with his closest competitor, Son Heung-min, trailing by four.

While a league win is looking unlikely at present, De Bruyne could add UEFA Champions League to his achievements next year. The midfielder is also expected to be a part of the Belgium National Team at the UEFA Euro, who are the favourites to win the competition.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

The man who cannot stop scoring! We’re still in December and Robert Lewandowski has already scored thirty goals! He has netted nineteen times in the league and ten times in Europe this season, keeping Bayern’s trophy hopes alive on both fronts.

All boxes resulting in a potential Ballon d’Or win currently tick for Lewandowski. His claim is backed by performances this season and is further strengthened by his career numbers so far. Furthermore, he can yet help his team to a trophy, with Bayern participating in the Champions League round of 16. To add to that, an international tournament awaits him this summer, with Poland qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2020. All that he has to do now is maintain his form for the next ten months.

Based on the evidence at hand, it may not exactly be a surprise to see the Pole win football’s highest individual honour. However, it will certainly be a confirmation of the fact that he is one of the best strikers ever to play the game.