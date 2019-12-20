Former Barcelona and Manchester City Yaya Toure has claimed that Liverpool star Sadio Mane should have won Ballon d’Or 2019 over his ex-teammate Lionel Messi who received the prestigious award for a record sixth time in his career on December 2.

“To be honest he [Mane] deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. In Africa we don’t see any better players than him,” Toure told reporters in Doha, where he is a guest of FIFA at the Club World Cup.

“Did you see the votes, did you see what he did in the last year, how many goals he scored, what he achieved with Liverpool?”

“For me, it is a shame when a team wins this trophy [the Champions League] and the winner of the Ballon d’Or is not coming from there,” he reasoned.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was tipped to win the Ballon d’Or 2019 after they won the 2018-19 Champions League, but the defender was beaten by Messi who won the La Liga with Barcelona and also became the European top-scorer in the same season.

Mane finished fourth in the voting for the award with 347 votes, 339 short of Messi and 332 votes shy of second-placed Virgil van Dijk. It was Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo who finished at third place.

