Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo regrets Juventus move after Ballon d’Or snub

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Cristiano Ronaldo regrets moving to Juventus from Real Madrid, after he lost out on winning the Ballon d’Or award in both 2018 and 2019.

This is according to the Spanish news agency ABC, who reports via Sky Sports that Ronaldo has told several former Real Madrid team-mates that he regrets leaving Real Madrid for Italian giants Juventus, as he believes that he would have won the 2018 and 2019 Ballon d’Or had he remained playing for the La Liga side.

The world of football definitely went into a shock in 2018 July, when Real Madrid announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had agreed on terms with the Bianconeri, following his national team Portugal’s exit from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Juventus paid Los Blancos a reported transfer fee of €112million for the 34-year-old, who himself said that moving to Italy to play football was a “new challenge” which he was keenly looking forward to.

In the 2018-19 season, Ronaldo scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances for Juventus across various competitions and also emerged as the Bianconeri‘s top-scorer of the season.

However, in the ongoing 2019-20 campaign, the 34-year-old has not really succeeded in finding form, having recorded only 8 goals and two assists in 17 appearances so far, across all competitions.