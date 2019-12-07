Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate explains why Liverpool star deserved to win Ballon d’Or over Lionel Messi

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is well documented, and one current Juventus star believes choosing between the duo is similar to choosing between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Giorgio Chiellini was asked to comment on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, and he was quick to make an interesting comparison.

“Last year Modric should have not won the Ballon D’Or, I think Pogba or Griezmann should have. They gave it to him just because Real Madrid did not want it to go to Ronaldo,” he said, per Tennis World USA.

“This year a Liverpool player should have won. Choosing between Messi and Ronaldo is like choosing between Federer and Nadal.”

Interestingly, Chiellini does not say that Ronaldo, his Juventus teammate, deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, instead claiming that a Liverpool player should have bagged the prize.

We can only assume that Liverpool player is Virgil van Dijk, considering that the Dutchman was the closest to Messi in reaching the pinnacle of individual sporting achievements.

However, as we all know, Lionel Messi did end up winning the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time in his career, much to the amazement of Chiellini and certain other sections of footballing fans around the world.