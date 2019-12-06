Lionel Messi claimed the 2019 Ballon d’Or, making it his sixth in history. Only two Real Madrid stars were nominated for the top honour – Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard – with the latter among the 30 finalists due to his contributions at Chelsea. However, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes that Hazard will win a Ballon d’Or one day.

Belgium national team head coach has backed Eden Hazard to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. The 28-year-old was among the thirty finalists this year and Martinez believes he can go even better in the future.

“I see Hazard winning the Ballon d’Or,” Martinez told Cadena Ser program El Larguero. (via Goal)

“He has the role of being a Ballon d’Or winner.

“What he has done is the level of the Ballon d’Or and he is always eligible for the prize.

“He has done it at Chelsea, in France. It is difficult for a foreigner to be at the reference of a project that works to win the league.

“He is a last-pass player, a Michael Jordan. Hazard is the Michael Jordan of football.”

Eden Hazard has started slowly at Real Madrid and has scored only one goal until now. The ex-Chelsea star’s short stint so far has been marred by injuries and he will once again be absent when Los Blancos take on Clasico rivals Barcelona on December 18.