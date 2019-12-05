Lionel Messi’s mother admits that she didn’t expect him to win another Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or on December 2, 2019, becoming the only person in history to do so. However, not all were expecting the superstar to win another gong after Cristiano Ronaldo’s resurgence, not even his own mother!

Lionel Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, admitted that his family were not expecting him to win another Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona ace had different plans, however, as he beat Virgil van Dijk to win a record sixth award.

“I’m super happy, we did not expect to win the prize. We thought that the fifth would be the last, so this was a beautiful surprise,” she confessed on CNN Radio Argentina. (via Goal)

“He always excites me. He does not stop surprising us every day with what he achieves. And, on top of that, what a person he is, which is the main thing.”

Furthermore, Cuccittini defended her son from criticism over international form, claiming that there is no one more than him who wants to win a cup.

“You can criticise without offending or without making fun. And as a mother that obviously hurts,” she continued.

“Obviously not everyone has to like him. The whole family already knows that we owe Argentina a debt. But who more than Lionel wants to win a World Cup or a Copa America?

“Of course it can be said when he plays badly. We do it ourselves. We tell him, I tell him.”

Messi will return to Barcelona with his trophy, which is likely to be presented before the team’s next match against Mallorca.