Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe demands Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi fight for equality

Megan Rapinoe won the Women’s Ballon d’Or award after her sensational individual performances for the United States helped them lift the FIFA World Cup, and the ever controversial American has now made public attempts to try and get the world, and most importantly two of the world’s best male players to speak out about pertinent issues.

Rapinoe wants superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to discuss issues such as equality in sport, and challenged the game’s top names in that regard.

“I want to shout: ‘Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me! These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men’s football.

“Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?”

Never one to shy from talking, Rapinoe spoke out about what she felt were “society’s problems” after she won the Ballon d’Or award.

“This Ballon d’Or rewards both,” she said.

“On the one hand, I am a good player. On the other, my activity away from the pitch brings me support as people understand I am acting to find solutions to our society’s problems. The idea is to empower others to speak louder.”