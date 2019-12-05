Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to astonishing record following Ballon d’Or win

On Monday, December 2, Lionel Messi broke his own record of most Ballon d’Or wins by claiming his sixth award. The Barcelona star surpassed rival Cristiano Ronaldo to cap off a brilliant campaign. Furthermore, he became the first player in history to win a select quadruple of awards, solidifying his status as one of the all-time greats.

In doing so, Messi capped off a stunning individual year, which saw him contribute heavily with goals and assists. He even finished as the top scorer in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, as Barcelona won the former and made a semi-final run in the latter.

To cap off his achievements for the 2018/19 season, Messi was earlier named The Best FIFA Men’s Footballer of the Year. He also claimed the European Golden Shoe for the season and was even named World’s Best Playmaker by IFFHS. Adding his Ballon d’Or win into the mix, the Argentina international has now become the first player in history to win all four awards in the same year. (Barca Blaugranes)

Real Madrid star Luka Modric came close in 2018 when he won the Ballon d’Or, The Best award, and World’s Best Playmaker. However, he failed to win the European Golden Shoe and was unable to set the record. Meanwhile, Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo has himself come close to achieving the unprecedented quadruple on two separate occasions – 2008 and 2014 – but he was let down both times by the World’s Best Playmaker award.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, fell short of securing the quartet in three different years. He lost the World’s Best Playmaker award to teammates Xavi and Andres Iniesta in 2010 and 2012, respectively. In 2015, he finished five goals short of Ronaldo’s tally in the European Golden Shoe race.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona man finally has his hands on the elusive quadruple, reminding football fans around the world why he is one of the best ever to grace the game.