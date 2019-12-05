Sadio Mane deserved to be at least top three in Ballon d’Or – Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye believes Senegal team-mate Sadio Mane should have finished in the top three for the Ballon d’Or.

As Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday, Mane finished fourth behind the Barcelona forward, Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain and Senegal midfielder Gueye believes Mane deserved more after his stellar year.

“He deserved to be on the podium,” Gueye said after PSG’s 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Nantes on Wednesday.

“For me, he deserved the Ballon d’Or or at least the podium. Unfortunately, he is fourth and that’s a shame. I feel sad for him.

“It is a source of pride for all of Senegal. With what he did last season, he really deserved better.”

Mane again showed his class for Liverpool on Wednesday, scoring once and providing two assists in a 5-2 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 21 games in all competitions this season.