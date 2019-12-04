Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was full of praise for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo following the Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony. The Netherlands international finished in between the pair, with Messi claiming his sixth award.

“It was a great privilege to attend the 2019 Ballon d’Or last night,” Van Dijk wrote on Instagram.

“I was humbled by the warm reception that I received in Paris and I’d like to say thank you to everyone who made us feel so welcome.

“Firstly I’d like to congratulate [Lionel Messi] on winning your historic sixth Ballon d’Or. As I also said last night at the ceremony, it’s important to sit back and admire greatness when it’s in front of you. Congratulations on another incredible year. On a personal level, it was an honour to be nominated and I am extremely proud to have come second and in the same company as two of the greatest players to ever play the game in [Lionel Messi] and [Cristiano Ronaldo].”

The Netherlands defender also thanked his friends and family, as he glanced through an ‘incredibly successful’ year.

“We’ve enjoyed some good battles this year and I hope there will be many more to come. I am proud of my journey and I hope that my route in the game can help inspire others to always believe in yourself and to never give up on your dreams. I am hungry for more success on the pitch and will be working as hard as I can to keep improving and to continue to strive to be the best that I can be.

“It’s been an incredible 2019 so far but none of this would be possible without the love and support of my family, thank you for always being there. I must also say a huge thank you again to all of my teammates at Liverpool and the national team. Finally, thank you to everyone in the football world for all of your messages of support, it means a lot to me and my family.”

Van Dijk is expected to return to club duties when Liverpool takes on Everton in the Merseyside derby on December 4. The Reds are yet to lose a game in the Premier League and are sitting comfortably at the top.