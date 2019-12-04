Ex-Premier League footballer accuses Ballon d’Or jury of racism after Sadio Mane’s fourth-place finish

Former Premier League footballer Habib Beye has accused the Ballon d’Or jury of racism after Liverpool star Sadio Mane was voted as the fourth-best footballer of 2019. Beye is of the opinion that Mane should have won the Ballon d’Or as he had a better year than both Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

Beye, who has played for Aston Villa and Newcastle United previously, claimed that Mane finished fourth only because he is African. He even gave an open challenge to anyone who could convince him that Van Dijk had a better season than his compatriot, Mane.

“Could you say that Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football? Yes,” Beye said while in conversation with Canal+ (via Independent). “Could you say that Messi is the greatest current footballer? Yes.

“Could you say that Messi had the best 2019? No… Maybe people will see this as victim culture. But he [Mane] is African and that is why he is fourth. You can look at it in every way, but that is why he is fourth.

“Did Virgil van Dijk have a better season than Sadio Mane? Jurgen Klopp said recently that he thought so. I watched Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League because I commentate on both competitions for here [Canal +]. I am Senegalese, I support Sadio Mane, but at one point or another you have to be pragmatic and honest in what you say.

“Whoever tells me that van Dijk had a better season than Mané, give me your criteria please. Speak with me, and we can debate.

“Messi is certainly the best player in the world right now, when we watch him, we are enthralled, me first in that. Except that Messi disappeared during the Champions’ League semi-final at Anfield. At the same moment, Mane and the others went into the final, won the tournament… to see Mane fourth is a scandal, pure and simple.”