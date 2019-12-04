Lionel Messi accepts he was hurt when Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d’Or

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or title after a stellar 2019. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Messi’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo finished second and third respectively. After the ceremony, the Argentine accepted that he was hurt when Ronaldo pulled level with his fifth Ballon d’Or title in 2017.

“On one hand, I liked having five and being the only one who did,” the Barcelona captain stated during an interview with France Football.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo pulled level with me, I’ll admit that it hurt a little as I was no longer alone at the top. But, at that moment he deserved the Ballon d’Or and I couldn’t do much more about it.

“I understand why I didn’t win, as we hadn’t won the Champions League and winning that competition gives you a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or. When Cristiano Ronaldo was winning all the [individual] trophies it was because he’d had really good seasons and had been winning the Champions League, being decisive as his team did so,” he added.

Messi left Van Dijk behind by only seven points, which made this Ballon d’Or result one of the closest in its history and the closest one this century.