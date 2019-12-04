Jurgen Klopp claims Virgil van Dijk deserved Ballon d’Or 2019 over Lionel Messi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Virgil van Dijk deserved to win the Ballon d’Or over Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. Messi won a record sixth BDO award on Monday night at an award ceremony in Paris with Van Dijk finishing a close second. Cristiano Ronaldo was third on the list.

Klopp, though accepted that the Argentine is probably the best player he has seen in his lifetime, he cannot remember a more impressive season from a defender as the Dutch centre-back helped them to the UEFA Champions League and a second-place finish in the Premier League.

“Things like this are decisions made by journalists. I see it slightly different and a lot of people see it slightly different but that’s absolutely no problem. Lionel Messi, I’ve said probably 500,000 times in my life already, is probably the best player I saw in my lifetime. Very early in my life I saw Franz Beckenbauer and Diego Maradona but I’ve seen Lionel Messi more.

“I don’t know how the others would have played nowadays – probably exceptional – but Lionel Messi is here now and he has won it six times and Cristiano [Ronaldo] five times but last season I cannot remember a more impressive season from a defender ever. Honestly. So it would have been right if Virg won it.

“I heard it was pretty close. As a group of players we won the Champions League, played an outstanding season and got 97 points and people see that as well because we cannot do that without performing players so I am really happy for them. It is nice but it is last season, so I think pretty much now all the awards are done and the boys can go for new ones,” Klopp said as reported by The Guardian.