Lionel Messi became the first and the only footballer till date to lift six Ballon d’Or titles in his career, after winning the Ballon d’Or 2019 in a star-studded award ceremony on Monday. He beat the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane to lay his hands on the coveted trophy.

And on Tuesday, the final standings of Ballon d’Or 2019 were revealed and it appears that van Dijk missed out on what would have been his maiden Ballon d’Or, only by a measly eight points.

Messi scored 686 points overall, which was seven points more than the 679 points scored by the Liverpool ace.

The full list of points scored by all thirty Ballon d’Or 2019 nominees, is as follows:

1st – Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 686 points

2nd – Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 679

3rd – Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 476

4th – Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 347

5th – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 176

6th – Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 89

7th – Alisson (Liverpool) – 67

8th – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 44

9th – Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 41

10th – Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) – 33

11th – Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 31

12th – Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 30

13th – Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 25

14th – Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – 14

15th – Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) – 13

16th – Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 12

17th – Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 11

18th – Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – 9

19th – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 8

20th – Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 5

20th – Dusan Tadic (Ajax) – 5

22nd – Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – 4

23rd – Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – 3

24th – Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) – 2

24th – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 2

26th – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 1

26th – Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – 1

28th – Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) – 0

28th – Marquinhos (PSG) – 0

28th – Donny van de Beek (Ajax) – 0