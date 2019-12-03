Lionel Messi hints at future after winning 2019 Ballon d’Or

On Monday, after he won the sixth Ballon d’Or award of his career, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has revealed the award will only inspire him to achieve greater heights in football, in the future.

Speaking on stage after collecting the prestigious accolade, a decade on from his first triumph, Messi said: “To the journalists and my colleagues with whom I win and lose, I remember my first Ballon d’Or in Paris, when I arrived with my brothers.”

“And now, I pick up the sixth, and this was absolutely unthinkable back then.”

“I never stopped dreaming and enjoying football like when I was a child. I hope I have more years to enjoy, although I am aware of how old I am, everything happens very quickly and I know that the moment of withdrawal is approaching,” he added.

“I’m going to enjoy it [the award] with my family, because those times when it is possible to do it, do not last long. Tomorrow, we will have to focus again on other objectives. I am already focused on the future,” Messi explained further, before concluding:

“[This sixth Ballon d’Or win] It’s a great pride, it gives me a lot of strength to continue my work.”

Quotes via France Football.