Ballon d’Or 2019: Who did India vote for?

On Monday, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or 2019 – thereby becoming the only footballer on the planet to win the award six times or more. He faced stiff competition from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane among others, to win the award.

Just a while ago, details about which country voted for which player for Ballon d’Or 2019 emerged, and now we shall take a look at who India voted for.

Voting Process

In case you did not know, every year, the winner of the Ballon d’Or is decided after a round of voting by a jury consisting of reputed journalists – one from each country – from all around the world.

Each voter can make a top-five list, consisting of his best five players during that particular calendar year. The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point(s) respectively.

The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added together, and the player with the most points is declared the winner. The top-ten list for Ballon d’Or 2019, is as follows.

Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Kylian Mbappe Alisson Becker Robert Lewandowski Bernardo Silva Kevin de Bruyne

And now, here’s how India voted in Ballon d’Or 2019:

Player 1: Lionel Messi

Player 2: Virgil van Dijk

Player 3: Sadio Mane

Player 4: Mohamed Salah

Player 5: Cristiano Ronaldo