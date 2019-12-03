The Ballon d’Or 2019 was awarded to Lionel Messi in France on Monday and several stars of the footballing world attended the ceremony. Messi faced stiff competition from Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane among others, to claim the award for the sixth time in his career.

While Messi and van Dijk attended the ceremony amid rumours that either of them will win the award for sure, both Cristiano and Mane decided to give the ceremony a miss. And later, Mane himself revealed why he did not attend the Ballon d’Or 2019, via a video message.

Check out his video message right below:

🇸🇳 Sadio Mané, 4e du #ballondor 2019, a un petit message pour vous ! pic.twitter.com/lUWyzZvFhW — #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019

“Hello everyone, it’s Sadio Mane – I would have loved to be here with you, but sadly my schedule didn’t allow me, because I have a game this Wednesday,” the 27-year-old said, before adding:

“I congratulate the winner and give him a proper challenge next year. I’ll try to be there and maybe lift the Ballon d’Or. Inshallah. See you soon, bye.”

The Senegalese international scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and finished his 2018-19 campaign as the league’s top-scorer. In the ongoing 2019-20 season as well, he is in good form, having scored eight goals and recorded four assists in 14 league matches so far.

The top-ten in Ballon d’Or 2019 rankings, are as follows: