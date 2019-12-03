Ballon d'Or |

Fans believe Virgil van Dijk deserved Ballon d’Or 2019 more than Lionel Messi

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi added a sixth Ballon d’Or to his tally after finishing ahead of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in the voting. However, many fans believe that the Liverpool defender or even his teammate Sadio Mane deserved the award more than the Argentine superstar.

Some of the fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and claim that VVD was more deserving of Ballon d’Or 2019 than Messi.

 

