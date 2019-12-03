Fans believe Virgil van Dijk deserved Ballon d’Or 2019 more than Lionel Messi

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi added a sixth Ballon d’Or to his tally after finishing ahead of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in the voting. However, many fans believe that the Liverpool defender or even his teammate Sadio Mane deserved the award more than the Argentine superstar.

Some of the fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and claim that VVD was more deserving of Ballon d’Or 2019 than Messi.

The player that wins the biggest football title or titles in a year with massive contribution to the team’s success should get player of the year.

Should have been

Sneijder,Xavi or Iniesta in 2010,Ribery in 2013&Van Dijk for 2019 Messi &Ronaldo don’t deserve some of those awards — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) December 2, 2019

Looks like Messi has won the Ballon d’Or which is a shame in way. Don’t think too many can argue Van Dijk didn’t deserve to win it. One of the most iconic year for a CB in some time — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) December 2, 2019

I think, van dijk is the one who deserve to win BALLON D’OR. Cause he got champion league bruh. Messi ? What he did ? Hurmm — mR.rIGhTeNoUgH (@raufbartowski) December 3, 2019

Messi didn’t deserve it,, on my side Virgil van Dijk deserved it. — Derrick monyo (@MonyoDerrick) December 3, 2019

Let’s be real, Messi didn’t really deserve to win the #BallonDor, did he? Yes, his numbers have been impressive, but Van Dijk would have been more of a worthy winner — Hiten (@HitenM_90) December 3, 2019

Congratulations to Leo Messi.

But for me @VirgilvDijk deserve to have ballon d’or !!! By far the best CB. With @ChampionsLeague trophy this year. #BallonDor2019 #Congratulations — swapnil sharma (@swapnils702) December 3, 2019

Ballon D Or is a joke.

No disrespect to Leo, but he didn’t deserve it this year.

Salah / Mane / Van Dijk shouldn’t he won. https://t.co/9bGTQ5nZuz — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul7) December 3, 2019

But he didn’t deserve the Ballon d’Or this year. Is he the greatest of all time? Yes but was he the best player of the last year? No that was Virgil Van Dijk! — Andrew Maycock (@AndrewMaycock6) December 3, 2019