Ballon d’Or 2019: Matthijs De Ligt targets Juventus success after winning Kopa Trophy

Juventus face a tough title challenge from Inter but are intent on winning “everything”, according to Matthijs de Ligt.

Matthijs de Ligt set his sights on team success with Juventus after claiming a prestigious individual prize at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday.

The Netherlands international was named the 2019 winner of the Kopa Trophy, given annually to the best player in the world aged under 21.

De Ligt described the award as an “honour” and hoped it would not be his last taste of silverware for the season.

Juve, the club he joined from Ajax in July, have long harboured ambitions to win the Champions League and are locked in a Serie A title race with Antonio Conte’s Inter.

“Inter will be a difficult challenge because they are a great team with great players,” De Ligt told reporters in Paris.

“But the season is long and for us it is all about winning.

“In the league or in the cup? I don’t make distinctions, it’s all important. We want to win everything.

“At Juve there are world-class defenders who will help me grow and become even stronger.”

De Ligt was part of the Juve side that drew 2-2 at home to Sassuolo over the weekend, which allowed Inter to take a one-point lead at the top.

The Bianconeri will look to bounce back away to in-form Lazio on Saturday.