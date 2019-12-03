WATCH: Lionel Messi’s sons’ heartwarming reaction to their father winning Ballon d’Or 2019

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi won his record sixth Ballon d’Or title at an award ceremony in Paris last night, leaving behind arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five BDOs to his name. Virgil van Dijk finished second followed by Ronaldo and the Liverpool duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Argentina international’s family – spouse Antonella Roccuzzo and both his sons Thiago and Mateo – was present at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. France Football has released a video of their reaction to Messi being named the Ballon d’Or winner on their Twitter handle where the Barcelona star’s sons could be seen enjoying the moment.

Here is the video of Messi’s sons’ reaction to their father lifting the Ballon d’Or trophy.