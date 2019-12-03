Why Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t attend the Ballon d’Or 2019 gala

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi created yet another piece of history as he won his record sixth Ballon d’Or title, leaving arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo behind, who has five BDOs to his name. The Portuguese, who wasn’t expected to win the prestigious individual award in Paris last night was absent from the event and here’s why.

The Juventus star was present at the Serie A award ceremony in Milan which was held at the same time as the Ballon d’Or gala. The Portuguese was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Italian league for the 2018/19 season.

“It’s an honor to hold this award,” Ronaldo said after winning the award. “I thank my Juventus teammates. “I’m very happy to play in Italy, it’s a very difficult league. Thanks to everyone for having voted for me. I want to do as well this year, too.”

Reportedly, the Juventus star waited in his car till the time his name was announced as the MVP of the Serie A 2018/19 season.