Juventus star claims Real Madrid didn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to win Ballon d’Or 2018

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that Real Madrid didn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or last year as he had moved to the Serie A giants. The defender was talking at the Serie A awards ceremony, where the Portuguese was named Player of the Year.

When quizzed about Lionel Messi winning his record sixth Ballon d’Or, Chiellini said as reported by Sky Sports Italia, “It’s OK the Ballon d’Or for Messi this year. The real theft was last year. Real Madrid decided that Cristiano should not win the Ballon d’Or. It was really strange.”

He then went on to add that Real Madrid didn’t want to Ronaldo to win the prestigious trophy as he was no longer their player. Luka Modric was ultimately awarded the Ballon d’Or. “Real didn’t want him to win because he was no longer one of their players,” he added.

The Italian opened up on Juventus’s season so far and whether there is a scope of improvement.

“I said that the real Juve will be seen at least from January. We need time,” Chiellini said.

“We started very well with a great month and a half, then we suffered a bit of physiological decline, but the results weren’t missed. Without the draw against Sassuolo [on Sunday], we would talk about super Juve.”