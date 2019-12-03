Virgil van Dijk clarifies ‘rival’ comment about Cristiano Ronaldo after Twitter backlash

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has had to clarify his tongue in cheek comments about Cristiano Ronaldo during the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Van Dijk and Ronaldo finished second and third respectively in the final list behind Lionel Messi, who claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or title last night in Paris.

Van Dijk was quizzed about how he feels about Ronaldo giving the ceremony a miss as he was one of the defender’s rivals for the prestigious award. In reply, the Liverpool star asked, “Was he a rival then?”

The comment was picked up by English journalist Piers Morgan who tweeted in reply to Van Dijk, claiming Ronaldo is a far greater player and that the former Southampton star is not even in the Portuguese’s league.

No.. @Cristiano is a far greater player, you’re not in his league. https://t.co/MjaZwaq16b — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2019

The Dutchman replied to Morgan’s tweet, stating that he was only joking and one needs to watch the full interview to understand the context.