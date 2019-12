Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister hits back at Virgil van Dijk after he trolls Juventus star during Ballon d’Or ceremony

Lionel Messi won awarded his sixth Ballon d’Or title in a ceremony in Paris with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk finishing second and Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t attend the event, finished third. When quizzed about the Portuguese’s absence, Van Dijk replied with a tongue in cheek comment.

Referring to the fact that Ronaldo wasn’t believed to be one of the favourites for the award, when Van Dijk was asked how does he feel about the absence of one of his rivals, he said, “Was he a rival then?”

The comment seems to have angered Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro, who took to Instagram to pen a letter, hitting back at the Liverpool defender for his comments, even though Van Dijk himself confirmed that he didn’t mean it and has full respect for Ronaldo.

📰 — Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister doesn’t seem to be the happiest after Van Dijk’s joke tonight.. [@TheEuropeanLad] pic.twitter.com/OX3Ax3QQDD — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 2, 2019