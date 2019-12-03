Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2019

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or title, moving ahead of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five BDOs to his name. The Argentine was announced as the winner of the coveted award after a stellar 2019. And with Messi moving ahead of Ronaldo, his fans couldn’t contain themselves but troll the Juventus forward.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Messi stans to Ronaldo stans right now : pic.twitter.com/ldxPsZC4Cf — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) December 2, 2019

Messi FC bragging : UCL masterclass on Wednesday

Match winner on Sunday

Balon D’Or on Monday While CR7 fans are in the back shouting “you people didn’t watch Ronaldo play at Manchester United! My GOAT!!” Lmaoo we don’t stan the ancient of days — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) December 2, 2019

Whiles Messi is holding his 6th #BallonDor2019 , Opana Ronaldo is holding tuna fish😹💔😹 pic.twitter.com/BWSZ9GaIyN — SAINt Drew!!🌈 (@drewapp_stifler) December 2, 2019

Anytime Ronaldo fans try to compare him to Messi again, just tell them to use their number 6, ohh sorry they don’t have number 6😭😭 — valking♔ (@_valkiing) December 2, 2019

Messi has more ballon d’or awards than ronaldo has freekick goals since 2018. pass it on. — #MESSIX ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ (@ums____) December 2, 2019

If you are a Ronaldo Fan the best thing you can do this night Is to just go to sleep. Anything you want to say regarding Messi winning will end in tears. Numbers don’t lie — BASH-AAR (@FaruqBashar) December 2, 2019

The main reason why Ronaldo left to Juventus is to hustle without Messi’s interference. He doesn’t know Messi’s shadow covers the entire space of Europe. #MESSIX #BallonDor — TheFirst (@_jamesamoo) December 2, 2019