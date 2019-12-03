Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2019

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or title, moving ahead of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five BDOs to his name. The Argentine was announced as the winner of the coveted award after a stellar 2019. And with Messi moving ahead of Ronaldo, his fans couldn’t contain themselves but troll the Juventus forward.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Ronaldo’s sister crying on Instagram….she damn near wrote a thesis.. 🤣🤣🤣#MESSIX pic.twitter.com/3QRloyG7DP
— Ⓜ️σnσlíth° (@Monolith10i) December 2, 2019
RT to annoy some Ronaldo fans 🤡 #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/74XvCJJOJX
— ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀᴠᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) December 2, 2019
Messi stans to Ronaldo stans right now : pic.twitter.com/ldxPsZC4Cf
— Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) December 2, 2019
Messi FC bragging : UCL masterclass on Wednesday
Match winner on Sunday
Balon D’Or on Monday
While CR7 fans are in the back shouting “you people didn’t watch Ronaldo play at Manchester United! My GOAT!!”
Lmaoo we don’t stan the ancient of days
— Tega🔥 (@ehte_) December 2, 2019
Whiles Messi is holding his 6th #BallonDor2019 , Opana Ronaldo is holding tuna fish😹💔😹 pic.twitter.com/BWSZ9GaIyN
— SAINt Drew!!🌈 (@drewapp_stifler) December 2, 2019
Anytime Ronaldo fans try to compare him to Messi again, just tell them to use their number 6, ohh sorry they don’t have number 6😭😭
— valking♔ (@_valkiing) December 2, 2019
Messi has more ballon d’or awards than ronaldo has freekick goals since 2018.
pass it on.
— #MESSIX ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ (@ums____) December 2, 2019
If you are a Ronaldo Fan the best thing you can do this night Is to just go to sleep. Anything you want to say regarding Messi winning will end in tears.
Numbers don’t lie
— BASH-AAR (@FaruqBashar) December 2, 2019
The main reason why Ronaldo left to Juventus is to hustle without Messi’s interference.
He doesn’t know Messi’s shadow covers the entire space of Europe. #MESSIX #BallonDor
— TheFirst (@_jamesamoo) December 2, 2019
If Messi writes a book on how to win an award without promoting it, I’ll buy one for Ronaldo.
— VALKYRIE™ (@FranciscoGaius) December 2, 2019