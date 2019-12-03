Ballon d'Or |

Social media bows down to ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi after sixth Ballon d’Or win

Lionel Messi gave history one more reason to remember him, as he became the first person to ever win six Ballon d’Or awards! In doing so, the Barcelona man surpassed rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished third in the 2019 rankings. Social media was in awe of the Argentina ace and showered him with praise. 

Barcelona star Lionel Messi bagged his sixth Ballon d’Or on December 2, 2019, becoming the first person in the history of the sport to do so. The forward beat stiff competition from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who finished second in the race. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the third spot after an injury-hit debut season with Juventus, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah completed the top five.

However, all the talk was about one man, and one man only – Lionel Messi. Social media came together immediately in awe of the Argentina captain, as he created a nearly unassailable record. Here are some of the best social reactions following Messi’s Ballon d’Or win:

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt won the Kopa Trophy 2019 and was handed the trophy by 2018 winner Kylian Mbappe. USA Women’s Football Team star Megan Rapinoe was awarded the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin following a World Cup-winning year. Finally, Alisson Becker was handed the inaugural Yashin Trophy, thus proclaiming him to be the best goalkeeper in the world for the year 2019.

