Social media bows down to ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi after sixth Ballon d’Or win

Lionel Messi gave history one more reason to remember him, as he became the first person to ever win six Ballon d’Or awards! In doing so, the Barcelona man surpassed rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished third in the 2019 rankings. Social media was in awe of the Argentina ace and showered him with praise.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi bagged his sixth Ballon d’Or on December 2, 2019, becoming the first person in the history of the sport to do so. The forward beat stiff competition from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who finished second in the race. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the third spot after an injury-hit debut season with Juventus, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah completed the top five.

However, all the talk was about one man, and one man only – Lionel Messi. Social media came together immediately in awe of the Argentina captain, as he created a nearly unassailable record. Here are some of the best social reactions following Messi’s Ballon d’Or win:

Messi wins his 6th Ballon d’Or. His numbers this year are once again truly extraordinary. He’s head and shoulders the best player in world football. He plays a game that is both joyous and incomprehensible to mere mortals. The award is totally meritorious. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2019

Messi started the decade on top and ended the decade still on top. My GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/43QV172Ljp — TJ (@UtdTJ) December 2, 2019

Messi the 6th 🔥

45 goals in 2019 🔥

114 goals in champions league🔥

613 goals in 700 matches🔥

4 champions League Winner🔥

Fifa BallonD'or 2019 Winner 💫

The Goat is Here 🗣#BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/z8pZBSfv7I — Yum Yum (@PreseleyYomi) December 2, 2019

FIFA/BALON D'OR MESSI- 6 RONALDO- 5 INTERNATIONAL HONOURS MESSI-2 RONALDO-1 GOLDEN BOOTS MESSI-6 RONALDO-4 TROPHIES MESSI- 36 RONALDO-29 PLAYMAKER AWARDS MESSI-4 RONALDO- 0 WORLD CUP GOLDEN BALL MESSI- 1 RONALDO- 0 THE GOAT DEBATE IS DEAD AND BURIED #MESSIX 🐐 — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) December 2, 2019

Look how happy Mateo is For Messi winning Ballon dor 😁😄 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/5bI6blOsTN — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) December 2, 2019

Lionel Messi has become the first player ever to win the Ballon d'Or for the 6th time: 🥇 2009

🥇 2010

🥇 2011

🥇 2012

🥇 2015

🥇 2019 GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/b5tIQw7zLJ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 2, 2019

Messi in 2019:

– UEFA Best Forward

– FIFA Best Forward and Best Player

– Sixth Golden Boot (the most in history)

– Sixth Ballon D'Or (the most in history) GOAT. pic.twitter.com/hVcXEgk8kY — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt won the Kopa Trophy 2019 and was handed the trophy by 2018 winner Kylian Mbappe. USA Women’s Football Team star Megan Rapinoe was awarded the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin following a World Cup-winning year. Finally, Alisson Becker was handed the inaugural Yashin Trophy, thus proclaiming him to be the best goalkeeper in the world for the year 2019.